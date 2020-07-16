Rose Morrison
Memphis - Rose Leach Morrison (79) of Memphis, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, July 13th, after being diagnosed with cancer in early June. Rose was a passionate philanthropist, who found it equally important to give her time and her money to organizations she cared about and people in need, most notably with her devotion to helping with food insecurity in the Memphis area. Beth Sholom Synagogue, her spiritual home, meant the world to her. She served on the board for many years, including as President, and she volunteered two days a week in the office up until this spring, making sure everything at the synagogue was perfectly organized.
Rose had an elegant sense of style and was known for her exceptional cooking, being especially well-known for her delicious desserts. Cancun was Rose's home away from home, where since the late 80's she spent a month every year enjoying good weather and special time with friends and family.
Rose is survived by her son, Anthony Morrison (Rachel), son-in-law Jay Cohen, children Blair Sacks Graber and Ashley Stockner Graber, sister-in-law Terry Leach, grandchildren Rachel Cohen, Ted Cohen (Andrea), Julia Morrison, Molly Morrison, and David Chandler-Graber and great-grandson Jack Henry Cohen.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Beatrice and Joseph Leach, her husband Larry Burt Morrison, her brother Marc Raymond Leach, and daughters Cindy Morrison Sotto and Hallie Cohen.
A private funeral was held Tuesday, July 14th, at Beth Sholom Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Mid-South Food Bank, Beth Sholom Synagogue or a charity of your choice
