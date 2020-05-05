Rosemarie DeClerk Carr
Memphis - Rosemarie DeClerk Carr passed away in her home on April 1, 2020. She was born in Pocahontas, AR on May 7, 1937 to the late Aloysius Carl DeClerk and Helen Margaret Liebhaber DeClerk.
Amid the world's current concerns over the devastating effects of the newly found coronavirus and the perennial flu epidemic, Rosemarie lost her life in this world after a courageous battle with another foe, cancer.
Surely, Rosemarie won the bigger battle for eternal life. A devout Christian, she was also devoted to her family and dedicated to her role as a homemaker and her profession as a registered nurse. These steadfast and enduring principles led her to become the primary caregiver for her parents in their last years. This is the type of loving commitments Rosemarie made in life. This is the person she was.
Rosemarie graduated from Saint Paul Catholic High School in Pocahontas, AR. She then attended nursing school and graduated as a registered nurse from Saint Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in Memphis, TN. A successful career in nursing followed as a registered nurse to nursing supervisor in various environments from doctors' offices to nursing homes to hospitals.
Rosemarie, in addition to her parents, was predeceased by brothers Al DeClerk and Bob DeClerk; brother-in-law Duke Reid; sister-in-law Mary DeClerk; and brother-in-law and his wife Paul and Ramona Hooker.
She is survived by her husband James L. Carr, Sr.; sons James L. Carr, Jr. (Priscilla) and Thomas W. Carr (Kemberly); daughter Rebecca H. Mullaney (Kevin); and granddaughters Natalie E. Mullaney and Abigail E. Mullaney. She also leaves her sisters Judy Osborn (Perry) and Kay Reid; brothers Bill DeClerk (Sherry) and David DeClerk; sisters-in-law Vicky DeClerk, Cindy DeClerk, and Evlyn Daniel (James Daniel, deceased); brother-in-law John Carr (Chris); and a host of nephews and nieces and their children.
We wish to thank all of the doctors, nurses, and nursing assistants who provided care and comfort to Rosemarie in her last months at home and at Baptist Memorial Hospital East, West Cancer Center, Allen Morgan Skilled Nursing Facility, Baptist Reynolds Hospice House, and Baptist Trinity Home Care.
The current pandemic necessitated a private family graveside service for Rosemarie, which was held on April 4th at Saint Paul Catholic Church Cemetery, Pocahontas, AR. A memorial service at Saint Paul Catholic Church is planned for a future date when circumstances permit.
Memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN or to the charity of the donor's choice.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 5 to May 7, 2020.