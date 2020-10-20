1/1
Rosemarie F. "Oma" Klingenberg
1931 - 2020
Rosemarie "Oma" F. Klingenberg

Rosemarie "Oma" F. Klingenberg, joined her husband in heaven on October 18, 2020.

Survivors include her son, Thomas (Karla) Klingenberg; a daughter, Kim Klingenberg both of Paris; and two grandchildren, Krista Klingenberg of Nashville, and Daniel Klingenberg of Oak Grove, KY.

Born January 22, 1931, in Neuwied, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Opa Eppers and the late Frieda Lohë Eppers.

Oma moved to Memphis from Neuwied, Germany. This is where she met her husband Klaus F. Klingenberg. They married July 22, 1961, and he preceded her in death December 13, 2002.

While in Memphis, she dedicated her life to Christ the King Lutheran School where she was instrumental in starting early education programs. Her claim to fame was the daycare program. She touched many children's lives and mentored many single moms.

Memorial visitation and service will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 5296 Park Ave., Memphis, TN 38119, on Saturday, October 31, 2020, with visitation to begin at 9:30 a.m. and the service to follow at 11 am.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
09:30 AM
Christ the King Lutheran Church
OCT
31
Service
11:00 AM
Christ the King Lutheran Church
