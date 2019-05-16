Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
View Map
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Bartels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Bartels


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosemary Bartels Obituary
Rosemary Bartels

Chicago, IL - Rosemary Bartels, born December 19, 1931, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Bernard A. Bartels and a sister, Jane Lynch. Mrs. Bartels is survived by her son, John Bartels and his wife Regina; her daughter, Mary Liz Cook and her husband, Kevin; and her granddaughter, Kaitlyn Rose Bartels. She was a retired teacher that loved to write, go to the theater and travel. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, May 17 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The burial will immediately follow.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now