Chicago, IL - Rosemary Bartels, born December 19, 1931, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Bernard A. Bartels and a sister, Jane Lynch. Mrs. Bartels is survived by her son, John Bartels and his wife Regina; her daughter, Mary Liz Cook and her husband, Kevin; and her granddaughter, Kaitlyn Rose Bartels. She was a retired teacher that loved to write, go to the theater and travel. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, May 17 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The burial will immediately follow.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 16, 2019