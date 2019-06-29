Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
3863 Summer Avenue
Memphis, TN
1933 - 2019
Rosemary Catalani Obituary
Rosemary Catalani

Lake Village, AR - Rosemary Catalani, 86, born June 9, 1933 in Lake Village, Arkansas passed away June 26, 2019 in Memphis, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents, August and Cesira Catalani and sister Betty Ann DeToma.

She is survived by her sister, Louise (Harry) Liberto of Memphis, Tennessee; brother-in-law, Daniel DeToma; nine nieces and nephews; twenty-one great nieces and nephews and six great-great nieces and nephews who affectionately called her Aunt RoRo.

She retired from South Central Bell, was a devout Catholic at St. Michael's Catholic Church where she volunteered on many committees. She was a docent at The Woodruff Fontaine House. Rosie loved to travel, spend time with her family and cheer on the Memphis Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks. Rosie will be greatly missed by her many family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday June 30, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday July 1 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 3863 Summer Avenue, Memphis. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Gifts in memory of Ms. Catalani, may be offered to or to a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 29, 2019
