Rosemary ZschunkeGermantown - Rosemary Zschunke passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Germantown, TN. Rosemary, born April 21, 1924 in Harwich, MA, was 96 years old and a resident of The Village at Germantown. A lifelong musician and educator, Rosemary played violin in a number of professional and semi-professional orchestras throughout the Washington, D.C., area. She continued playing into her retirement at The Village at Germantown, frequently contributing to their choral presentations with violin solos and accompaniments. She was married to the late Michael Russo of Newport, RI, until his death in 1973. She was later married to the late William Zschunke of Baltimore, MD, until his death in 1992. Rosemary is survived by a daughter, Michela Russo Shelton, and son-in-law, Ralph K. Shelton, both of Memphis.