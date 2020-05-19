Rosemary Zschunke
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary Zschunke

Germantown - Rosemary Zschunke passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Germantown, TN. Rosemary, born April 21, 1924 in Harwich, MA, was 96 years old and a resident of The Village at Germantown. A lifelong musician and educator, Rosemary played violin in a number of professional and semi-professional orchestras throughout the Washington, D.C., area. She continued playing into her retirement at The Village at Germantown, frequently contributing to their choral presentations with violin solos and accompaniments. She was married to the late Michael Russo of Newport, RI, until his death in 1973. She was later married to the late William Zschunke of Baltimore, MD, until his death in 1992. Rosemary is survived by a daughter, Michela Russo Shelton, and son-in-law, Ralph K. Shelton, both of Memphis.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved