Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park Midtown
1661 S. Elvis Presley Blvd.
Memphis, TN 38106
(901) 775-0310
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Solid Rock Assembly of God Church
16938 Hwy 4 East
Senatobia, MS
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Solid Rock Assembly of God Church
16938 Hwy 4 East
Senatobia, MS
Rosetta Mabe Obituary
Rosetta Mabe

Hernando, MS

Rosetta Mabe, 92, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 76 years, Joseph A. Mabe; three children, Valeria Canada(Paul); Gloria Steele (Richard); Patricia Goodman; one brother, Hearsey Fennell (Carol); one sister, JoAnn McRae; nine grandchildren; twenty two great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren. She preceded in death by a son, Joseph Albert Mabe, Jr.; a brother, Charles Fennell; and a sister, Imogene Davidson.

Family and friends will gather to share memories, 11 am – 1 pm, Friday, followed by services at 1 pm. Both at Solid Rock Assembly of God Church, 16938 Hwy 4 East, Senatobia, MS, 38668. Forest Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park-South (901) 775-0310
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 12, 2019
