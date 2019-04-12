|
|
Rosetta Mabe
Hernando, MS
Rosetta Mabe, 92, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 76 years, Joseph A. Mabe; three children, Valeria Canada(Paul); Gloria Steele (Richard); Patricia Goodman; one brother, Hearsey Fennell (Carol); one sister, JoAnn McRae; nine grandchildren; twenty two great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren. She preceded in death by a son, Joseph Albert Mabe, Jr.; a brother, Charles Fennell; and a sister, Imogene Davidson.
Family and friends will gather to share memories, 11 am – 1 pm, Friday, followed by services at 1 pm. Both at Solid Rock Assembly of God Church, 16938 Hwy 4 East, Senatobia, MS, 38668. Forest Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park-South (901) 775-0310
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 12, 2019