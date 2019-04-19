Services
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Memphis, TN

Rosie L. Parrott, 82, a long-time resident of Memphis, Tennessee passed away April 8, 2019, in Detroit, Michigan. She retired from Memphis City Schools in 1989. She was a 50-year member of Summerfield M.B. Church.

She is survived by three daughters: Brenda Bonds; Shelia Smith (Andre), and Joyce Parrott; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; four sisters: Ossie Mae Liddell; Jodie Gray (Elder Chester); Phelisia McDowell, and Mildred Wortham (John); three brothers, Excell Powell (Claudette), Earl Powell, and Clifton Powell; and one sister-in-law, Gwendolyn Powell. She was preceded in death four siblings: Era Henderson; Alice Eskridge; Homer Powell and Ocie Powell, Jr.

The funeral is Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., at New McFall Brothers Funeral Home (Eastside Chapel). Interment: Gethsemane Cemetery (Detroit).
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 19, 2019
