Rosie M Williams
Memphis - Rosie M Williams, 66 of Memphis, Tennessee died on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Saint Francis Hospital. Born Tuesday, December 30, 1952 in Millington, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Jeff Townsel and the late Elizabeth Webster Townsel. She was the wife of Mickey Williams.
Surviving are sons, Edward Harris, Leslie Wells, Robert Wells and Jerand Townsel, daughters, Kimberly Williams and Alicia Cox, brother, James Townsel, sisters, Elizabeth Bradford, Bobbie Cox, Earnestine Allen and Louise Jones; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Friday, November 1, 2019, at R S Lewis & Sons Funeral Home, 2944 Walnut Grove, Memphis, Tennessee. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday at New Park Cemetery located at 4536 Horn Lake Road Memphis, Tennessee 38109. Interment will be in New Park Cemetery, Memphis, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019