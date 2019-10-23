Services
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
374 Vance Ave
Memphis, TN 38126-2010
(901) 526-3264
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosie Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosie M. Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosie M. Williams Obituary
Rosie M Williams

Memphis - Rosie M Williams, 66 of Memphis, Tennessee died on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Saint Francis Hospital. Born Tuesday, December 30, 1952 in Millington, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Jeff Townsel and the late Elizabeth Webster Townsel. She was the wife of Mickey Williams.

Surviving are sons, Edward Harris, Leslie Wells, Robert Wells and Jerand Townsel, daughters, Kimberly Williams and Alicia Cox, brother, James Townsel, sisters, Elizabeth Bradford, Bobbie Cox, Earnestine Allen and Louise Jones; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Friday, November 1, 2019, at R S Lewis & Sons Funeral Home, 2944 Walnut Grove, Memphis, Tennessee. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday at New Park Cemetery located at 4536 Horn Lake Road Memphis, Tennessee 38109. Interment will be in New Park Cemetery, Memphis, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now