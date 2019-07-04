|
|
Rosie Mae "Ro Ro" Cheers Tunstall
Collierville - Rosie Mae "Ro Ro" Cheers Tunstall, 99, from Collierville, TN. Gracefully passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Quince Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Her husband of 52 years, Roosevelt, preceded her in death. Visitation will be Friday 1pm to 5pm at Jett Funeral Home, 203 Washington, Collierville, TN 38017. Her Home Going Celebration will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 at New Wright's Chapel Baptist Church, 3892 Knight Arnold Road, Memphis, TN 38118. She will lie in State from 10am until 11am, and funeral will begin thereafter. Final Resting place will be at the Memorial Park Southwood on Hacks Cross Road.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 4, 2019