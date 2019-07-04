Services
Jett Funeral Home
203 Washington St
Collierville, TN 38017
(901) 853-2323
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Jett Funeral Home
203 Washington St
Collierville, TN 38017
Lying in State
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Wright's Chapel Baptist Church
3892 Knight Arnold Road
Memphis, TN
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
New Wright's Chapel Baptist Church
3892 Knight Arnold Road
Memphis, TN
Collierville - Rosie Mae "Ro Ro" Cheers Tunstall, 99, from Collierville, TN. Gracefully passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Quince Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Her husband of 52 years, Roosevelt, preceded her in death. Visitation will be Friday 1pm to 5pm at Jett Funeral Home, 203 Washington, Collierville, TN 38017. Her Home Going Celebration will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 at New Wright's Chapel Baptist Church, 3892 Knight Arnold Road, Memphis, TN 38118. She will lie in State from 10am until 11am, and funeral will begin thereafter. Final Resting place will be at the Memorial Park Southwood on Hacks Cross Road.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 4, 2019
