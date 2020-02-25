Services
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Roy Andrew (Andy) Gaia

Roy Andrew (Andy) Gaia beloved husband and father, and friend to countless others, passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the age of 62.

Born and raised in Memphis, TN, Andy first attended St. Paul Catholic School, followed by Christian Brothers High School where he graduated in 1975. He was a proud University of Memphis alum and avid Tigers fan. He also served on the Board of the Autozone Liberty Bowl for 25 years.

He established a successful career in mortgage finance and was a gifted musician and singer. He was often invited to sing the National Anthem at the Memphis Grizzlies, Tigers, and Redbirds games throughout the years.

Andy leaves behind his loving wife of 37 years, Anna Lee (Farrell) Gaia, his daughter Elizabeth, and sister Suzanne Gaia - all of Memphis, and all deeply loved by him. He is preceded in death by his parents Roy Andrew Gaia, Sr. and Mary Margaret (Roberts) Gaia.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27 at Canale Funeral Directors from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm with a rosary to follow. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, February 28 at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception at 11:00 am. Entombment at Memorial Park Cemetery on Poplar Ave. will immediately follow.

The family requests that donations be made to Christian Brothers High School, St. Agnes Academy, or a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
