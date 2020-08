Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Roy's life story with friends and family

Share Roy's life story with friends and family

Pastor Roy Chester Nelms



Pastor Roy Chester Nelms age 66 of Marion Arkansas passed on August 10, 2020, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, Jonesboro Arkansas. Friends and Family are invited to attend a viewing on Friday, August 21, 2020, 6:00 pm-8:00 pm at Anthony Funeral Home 135 South 16th Street, West Memphis, Arkansas.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store