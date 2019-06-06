Roy Clifford "Skip" Nixon, Jr



Memphis - Roy Clifford "Skip" Nixon, Jr., of Memphis, Tennessee passed away peacefully at the age of 85 on June 2, 2019 in his home in Murfreesboro with his wife, Betts Maynard, by his side.



Skip was born on February 13, 1934, in Memphis, the oldest son of Roy Clifford Nixon, Sr., and Lena Elizabeth Strunk. He grew up in Hollywood and was a graduate of Tech High School. He joined the Memphis Police Department as a patrolman in 1956 and was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1957. After basic training at Fort Hood, Skip married Patsy Hewlett and spent eighteen months serving overseas in Germany before being discharged in 1958. He returned to the Memphis Police Department and was eventually promoted to the rank of detective in the homicide bureau, later earning the rank of lieutenant. Skip served as Chief Deputy for six years under Bill Morris, during a crucial period for the civil rights movement in Memphis. In 1970, Skip ran for Sheriff and won by a landslide, holding the office from 1970 to 1975. As Sheriff, Skip deputized his good friend, Elvis



Presley, a frequent visitor to his office. When the position of County Mayor was created in the Shelby County government restructure, Skip ran for the new position and won. He took office as the first Mayor of Shelby County on January 1, 1976, serving alongside City of Memphis Mayor Wyeth Chandler. As County Mayor, Skip was instrumental in many important local developments. In 1978, after an abbreviated first term, he decided not to run for re-election. Skip then turned his attention to pursuing real estate developments in Memphis. He later moved to Middle Tennessee to work for the State of Tennessee when Governor Don Sundquist asked Skip to serve in his administration as Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Commerce and Insurance. He later served as Executive Director of the Tennessee Corrections Institute before his retirement from the State and settling in Murfreesboro. Skip genuinely cared about his communities of Memphis and Murfreesboro, and leaves behind a legacy of leadership and service.



Skip was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Dennis Lee Nixon. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Betts Maynard Nixon; daughter Patti Nixon Fabris and her husband, Robert; daughter Teri Nixon Holland and her husband, Jim; daughter Lori Jo Nixon; stepsons Collins Harrelson and Wellons Harrelson; sister Dolores Nixon McMullen and her husband, Bill; sister Jerry Nixon Beach and her husband, Frank; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Skip served as Potentate of the Al Chymia Shrine, a 32nd degree Mason, and a member of St. Patrick Presbyterian Church in Collierville.



Services will be held Saturday, June 8 at St. Patrick Presbyterian Church at 710 W. White Road in Collierville, TN. 38017. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial service will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery in Memphis. Memorials may be sent to St. Patrick Presbyterian Church. Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 6, 2019