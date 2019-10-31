Resources
Roy Dennison (Dee) Williams Iii

Roy Dennison (Dee) Williams Iii Obituary
Roy Dennison (Dee) Williams, III passed away at his home on October 14, 2019. Dee was born on September 4, 1951. Dee was owner of Desoto Imports in Horn Lake, MS and will be missed by his surviving family. Dee spent years in the banking industry before settling down with his true passion in the auto industry. Memorials in Dee's honor can be sent to Germantown Animal Shelter. No funeral arrangements or memorials have been announced.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
