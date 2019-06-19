|
Roy G. Douglas
Olive Branch, MS - Roy G. Douglas 68 of Olive Branch, Mississippi, retired truck driver from McLane Trucking, passed away June 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother Hazel B. Douglas, father Pete Douglas, and brother Nickey Douglass.
He leaves a daughter Jennifer Douglas-Cruz, grandsons Jose Cruz and Luis Cruz and his wife Cara Cruz, two great-granddaughters Lillian and Lena Cruz, two brothers Bruce Douglas and Ricky Douglas and his wife Brenda Douglas, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will have a private service at time of interment.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 19, 2019