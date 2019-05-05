Roy L. Barton



Bartlett - Roy L. Barton, age 91, of Bartlett, TN passed away April 29, 2019 at his home. He was born November 8, 1927 at Pittsboro, Mississippi to Leo R. and Ora Lee Pyron Barton. In 1946 he graduated from Pittsboro High School, and in 1951, from Mississippi State College with a degree in Business Administration with a major in Accounting. Later he did further home study to become a Certified Public Accountant licensed in the states of Tennessee and Arkansas.



His service in the military included a year in the USMC and nine years in the Air Force Reserve with 21 months active duty. He was employed for more than thirty years by Cleo Wrap Corporation, a manufacturer of Christmas gift wrapping paper and related products, as their chief accounting and financial officer. Roy was married to his lovely wife, Jane Patterson Barton for more than 61 years until her death in 2014 and together they raised two children- Dr. Ronald P. Barton (Cindy) and Cynthia L. Smith (Bryan).



He was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church and in his earlier years had served as a deacon in Cherokee Baptist Church and Parkway Village Baptist Church. He was a member of Fox Meadows East Optimist Club and served as treasurer of Shady Creek Homeowners Association for almost thirty years.



He is survived by his two children and five grandchildren, Matthew, Emilee, and Anna Rachael Robinson and Sam and Nick Barton. Also, four step-grandchildren, Billy, Brandon, and Brianna Smith and Rebecca Robinson Caraway. He was preceded in death by his wife Martha Jane Patterson Barton, his parents; his brothers, Leroy Barton and Col. Claude D. Barton, and his sister Marie Brasher Lofton.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 9 at 10 a.m., all at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Poplar Ave. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 5, 2019