Roy Lee Layton



Mason - Roy Lee Layton, 80, of Mason, TN passed on September 6, 2020. Mr. Layton was in business management and enjoyed raising English Mastiffs. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Melba Smith Layton; parents, Elvis Earl and Willie Marie Layton; and his brothers, Bob Layton, Glenn Layton and Ronnie Layton. He is survived by his wife, Laura Layton; daughter, Amanda Layton Huffman (Dave) of Brighton, TN; sons, Chris Layton of Eads, TN and Allen Earwood of Mason, TN; sister, Shirley Cox; brothers, Bill Layton, Russell Layton and Larry Layton; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Thursday (Sep 10) from 12:00pm until 2:00pm at the Munford Chapel.









