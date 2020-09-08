1/
Roy Lee Layton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy Lee Layton

Mason - Roy Lee Layton, 80, of Mason, TN passed on September 6, 2020. Mr. Layton was in business management and enjoyed raising English Mastiffs. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Melba Smith Layton; parents, Elvis Earl and Willie Marie Layton; and his brothers, Bob Layton, Glenn Layton and Ronnie Layton. He is survived by his wife, Laura Layton; daughter, Amanda Layton Huffman (Dave) of Brighton, TN; sons, Chris Layton of Eads, TN and Allen Earwood of Mason, TN; sister, Shirley Cox; brothers, Bill Layton, Russell Layton and Larry Layton; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Thursday (Sep 10) from 12:00pm until 2:00pm at the Munford Chapel.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved