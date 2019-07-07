|
Roy Lee McEwen Jr.
Memphis - Mr. Roy Lee McEwen Jr. was born Sept. 4, 1948 (70 years old). Roy passed away June 30th at St. Francis Hospital on Park Ave. Memphis, TN.
Roy graduated from Manassas High School, Memphis, TN. Roy was employed in the folding carton industries for over 40 yrs., Eastex, Mebane, and retired from Americraft Folding Carton on Bellevue. He was also a certified A-1 auto mechanic for many years. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, and family.
Services: Saturday, June 13th at 12 noon, Bethany Temple Holiness Outreach Ministries, 3875 Grey Rd., Memphis, TN 38108
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 7, 2019