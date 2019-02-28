Services
United Funeral Service
700 Hwy 15 S
New Albany, MS 38652
(662) 534-5071
Roy Leon May

Roy Leon May Obituary
Roy Leon May

New Albany, MS

Roy Leon May, 87, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford after a long illness. He was born August 25, 1931, in New Albany to William and Estelle Caldwell May. He was a member of Ingomar Baptist Church. He proudly served in the United States Army in post-occupation Germany. He started Roy May Heating and Air Conditioning in 1972. He retired from the company, but not from working, in 2009. He enjoyed traveling, flying his plane, farming, hunting, fishing, and working with mission organizations.

Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Ingomar Baptist Church with Dr. Terry Cutrer officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.

He is survived by his wife: Audrey Hunter May; 2 sons: Gerald Roy May (Lisa) of Memphis, TN., and Gary Michael May (April) of Desoto, TX.; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 1 step-daughter: Debra Diaz of New Albany; 1 step-son: Sam Brown of New Albany; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 son: Glen May; and 2 sisters: Reba Bragg and Lynette Adair.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Ingomar Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to , LeBonheur Children's Hospital, or The Shriners Hospital.

For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 28, 2019
