Roy Neal Gillmore
Roy Neal Gillmore

Memphis - Roy Neal Gillmore, 65, of Memphis, passed October 9, 2020. He was born November 21, 1954, to the late Roy Gillmore and survived by mother, Angela Gillmore. He is also survived by his wife of 22 years, Cecile, 4 sons; Wes Gillmore, Cory Gillmore, Christopher Thomas and Jonathan Thomas, a brother Paul (Ann) Gillmore and sister Lorrie (Jim) Bay grandchildren; Jace and Evelyn Thomas and Anna Gillmore and a niece, Nicole Bay. His loved his family and his Savior Jesus Christ.

He was retired from the City of Memphis after 32 years of service and was so very proud of his 22+ years of sobriety. He was loved by many; his family, church family, neighbors and friends

There will be a celebration of life held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11 am at Elliston Baptist Church, 4179 Elliston Road where he and Cecile were members. The family would love to have everyone come to the memorial so we can share our own stories about Neal and how he touched so many lives.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
