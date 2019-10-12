Services
Roller Family Funeral Home
3651 Austin Peay
Memphis, TN 38128
(901) 371-9500
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Roller Family Funeral Home
3651 Austin Peay
Memphis, TN 38128
Memphis - Roy Wayne Shipley, 79, of Memphis, TN, passed away on October 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and one son. He was survived by his other son, two daughters, eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 10 AM to 12 Noon, at Roller Family Funeral Home, 3651 Austin Peay, Memphis, TN. Funeral service and interment will be private. Online condolences may be left at RollerFuneralHomes.com/Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
