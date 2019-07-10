|
Roy Weldon Mann
Newbern - Roy Weldon Mann, 78, of Newbern, TN passed away July 8, 2019, at his home. He was born May 31, 1941, in McKenzie, TN to Raymond Hall Mann and Nellie Mae Milton Mann.
Roy was the retired owner and operator of three convenience stores: Mann's Mity Quik in Byhalia, Mississippi, Handi Pac in Dyersburg, TN and Mann's Super Stop in Newbern, TN. He was a member of Newbern Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
He was survived by his wife of 53 years, Gail, son Michael (Tammy) of Ripley, TN, daughter Deborah of Memphis, TN, a sister Alice Mann Landeros (Gene) of Brighton, TN, two grandsons, Seth and David, three granddaughters, Hillary, Courtney, and Leah Jordan (Fielding) and two great-granddaughters Eden Grace and Miller Jane. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers: Melvin, Kenneth, and Bobby all of McKenzie, TN.
A celebration of life will be held at Newbern Cumberland Presbyterian Church July 27 beginning with visitation 12:00 to 2:00 and a memorial service will follow.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 10, 2019