Mr. Roy Weston Christopher, age 66, of Millington, Tennessee passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Methodist Hospital North in Memphis, Tennessee.
His visitation will take place on Wednesday, February 19th from 10 - 10:55 a.m. with funeral to begin at 11 all at Jefferson Mortuary, Inc., 7788 Church Street, Millington, Tennessee 38053.
Interment will follow at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill Irene Road, Memphis, Tennessee.
Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. has charge.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2020