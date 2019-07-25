|
Ruby Ballard Davis
Memphis - Ruby Ballard Davis, 94, of Memphis and formerly of Collierville, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. Mrs. Davis grew up in Collierville and was a resident of Memphis for many years. She retired as a supervisor with Sears after 42 years and also worked for Sam's Wholesale for 12 years. Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her husband, Dillon Dwane Davis. Survivors include her daughter, Rosemary Young Gooch, three sisters, Mary Sue Turner, Grace Looney, and Margaret Ballard, two grandchildren, Thomas Wilson and Clay Young, and several great and great-great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11am at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 25, 2019