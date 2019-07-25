Services
Collierville Funeral Home
534 West Poplar
Collierville, TN 38017
(901) 853-2628
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Ballard Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruby Ballard Davis Obituary
Ruby Ballard Davis

Memphis - Ruby Ballard Davis, 94, of Memphis and formerly of Collierville, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. Mrs. Davis grew up in Collierville and was a resident of Memphis for many years. She retired as a supervisor with Sears after 42 years and also worked for Sam's Wholesale for 12 years. Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her husband, Dillon Dwane Davis. Survivors include her daughter, Rosemary Young Gooch, three sisters, Mary Sue Turner, Grace Looney, and Margaret Ballard, two grandchildren, Thomas Wilson and Clay Young, and several great and great-great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11am at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now