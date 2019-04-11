Services
Bethlehem Missionary Baptist
918 Looney Ave
Memphis, TN 38107
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethlehem M B Church
918 Looney Avenue
Ruby Calhoun Dickerson

Ruby Calhoun Dickerson Obituary
Ruby Calhoun Dickerson

Memphis, TN

Ruby Calhoun Dickerson, 76, passed April 8, 2019.

Visitation Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 5 to 7 and Funeral Services Friday April 12, 2019 at 1:00 both at Bethlehem M B Church 918 Looney Avenue with Burial at Paradise Memorial Gardens in Somerville,TN.

She leaves to cherish wonderful memories her daughter, Natalie Dickerson Boyd her son, Napoleon Dickerson Jr.,her sister Catherine Scott , four grandchildren, Cameron Boyd, Mariah Boyd - Brooks,Napoleon N. Dickerson, III, Shawn Boyd, and one great grand Nickolas Brooks.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 11, 2019
