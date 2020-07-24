Ruby Elizabeth Lowe
Brighton - Ruby Elizabeth Lowe, a homemaker from Brighton, passed away on July 20, 2020 at Baptist Hospital-Desoto. She was 73 years of age and attended Crossroads Community Church of the Nazarene, loved to sew and spend time with the grandchildren.
She leaves her husband, Roger Lowe; daughter, Becky R. (John) Sykes; sons, Billy Joe Lowe (Carly Mekluy), Wade R. Lowe (Cindy Benzel); sister, Bobbie Knight; brother, John Page; grandchildren, Jessica, Austin, Kelsey, James, Katie, Greg, Dylan, Aaron; and great- grandchildren, Grayson, Logan, Henry, Ellie, and Emma.
Mrs. Lowe was predeceased by her parents, John Page and Ruby Page Owen, sisters, Molly Ray, Gloria Roach and a great-grandchild, Leona.
The family received friends at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel from 12pm until the service at 2pm on Friday, July 24th. Interment followed in Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com