Ruby Elois Carter
Olive Branch, MS - Ruby Elois Carter, age 88, of Olive Branch, MS went to rest with her Savior on July 1, 2020.
Elois was born June 12, 1932 in Falkner, MS to Clarence Carter and Etoyle Huddleston Carter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Evert Carter.
She is survived by her son Michael Carter (Suzette) of Olive Branch, MS. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Carrie Campbell, Crystal Poulin (Jason) and John Hopper (Amber). She was also blessed with eight great grandchildren. Her many nephews and nieces who called her Auntie, her extended family and dear friends will miss her greatly also.
Elois grew up in Falkner until moving to the Memphis area with her family. She and her family called the Millington, TN area home until she moved to Olive Branch, MS in 2005.
A 1950 graduate of Millington Central High School, Elois attended Memphis State and was an enthusiastic supporter of the school and its athletic teams her entire life.
Elois found her calling in the travel industry. She worked for American Airlines in Chicago and San Francisco in the 1950s before relocating back to the Memphis area. In Memphis, Elois served travelers with American Airlines and Tanner Travel Agency before finishing her career with United Airlines at the Millington Naval Base SATO Office until her retirement in 1992.
Elois was an integral part of every organization and company she was ever associated with. From the marching band at Millington Central, to her various employers, to her friendships, Elois' made positive impacts wherever she was involved. Elois loved traveling the world and some of her greatest adventures were had while leading groups on trips to such places as Hawaii, England, Italy and Israel.
But her highest priority in life was caring for her family. From her consistent and loving care of her parents, to the love she had and sacrifices she made for her son, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, Elois was always willing to put others first.
Visitation and funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Visitation at 1:00 and funeral service at 2:00 at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home in Millington, TN. Burial will follow in the adjacent Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, or a charity of the donor's choice
.
Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home 901- 872-3375