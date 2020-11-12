1/1
Ruby Inez Lott
Cordova - Ruby Inez Lott's homecoming came on November 11, 2020 at the age of 94.

She was born on July 18, 1926 to William Talmadge Lessley and Ola Mae Johnson Lessley in Drew Mississippi. She was married to Maury Allen Lott for 63 years. She was a credit supervisor and vice president of Choctaw, Inc. in Memphis, TN for 35 years. She served faithfully for many years at the Kings Daughters and Sons Home in Bartlett TN. She was known for her delicious southern home cooking and her one-of-a-kind sugar cookies. She was an active serving member of Leawood Baptist Church, Memphis and loved singing the old hymns.

She leaves two daughters, Karen South Quinton (Everett) and Carol Cordon (Glenn); grandchildren, Brian South (Jodie), Lessley Lawson (Gregg), Rachel Thorne, and Holly Lindsey (Tyler); nine great grandchildren, Linley and Laney Lawson, Natalie and Blake South, Zadie and Peyton Cress, and Cole, Austin, and Taylor Lindsey.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Talmadge and Ola Mae Lessley; sisters, Gladys Nabors and Edna Earle Blount; brother, Melvin Lessley; and grandson-in-law, Jonathan Thorne.

A public visitation will be held from 10 am to 11:30 am at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119.

A private family burial service will be at Forrest Hill East Cemetery on Kirby Whitten Rd.

The family requests memorials be sent to Leawood Baptist Church, 3568 Macon Rd., Memphis, TN 38122 or the Faith Sunday School Class.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
November 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
