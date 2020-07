Or Copy this URL to Share

Ruby Jean Hooper-Phillips



Memphis - Ruby Jean Hooper-Phillips 75, went home to be with the Lord on Friday July 17,2020. Visitation will be Saturday August 1, 2020 12-12:55 p.m. Funeral service Saturday August 1, 2020 1p.m. all services held at Smothers Chapel CME Church 800 N Claybrook St Memphis, Tn 38107. Thank you all for your prayers.









