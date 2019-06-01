Services
E. H. Ford Mortuary - MEMPHIS
3390 ELVIS PRESLEY BLVD
Memphis, TN 38116
(901) 345-9558
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Joyner Church
5113 HIllbrook
Memphis, TN
Ruby Lee Carbins


Memphis - Ruby Lee Carbins, age 67, passed away May 28, 2019 at her home.

Ruby Lee Carbins was born on November 18, 1952 in Memphis, Tennessee to Annie B. and the late Leslie Carbins. She is survived by her beloved son, Christopher Michael Jones and her mother, siblings and numerous relatives. A service celebrating her life will be on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Joyner Church, 5113 HIllbrook Memphis, TN. Services are entrusted to E. H. Ford.
