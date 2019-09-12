Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:30 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Ruby Maxine Palacios


1937 - 2019
Ruby Maxine Palacios Obituary
Ruby Maxine Palacios

Memphis - Ruby Maxine Palacios, 82, passed away September 5, 2019. She was a life long servant to others.

She worked 30 years with the Contra Costa County in Concord, California. After retirement she moved to Tennessee to help family with property management. She then served as a tax preparer along with translation services.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cristino Ricaladay Palacios; and her daughter, Mitzi Julie Marzena-Eldam. Ruby was survived by 9 children, Constantino, Cristino, Jr, Mary, Lurdes, Joana, Maribel, Ronnie, Lonnie, and Donnie along with many grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 12 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. followed by funeral services all at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 12, 2019
