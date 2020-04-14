Services
Oliver Funeral Home of Eupora
1060 Veterans Memorial Boulevard
Eupora, MS 39744
(662) 258-8222
Rubye Kathleen (Kathy) Bailey


1933 - 2020
Rubye Kathleen (Kathy) Bailey

Eupora - Rubye Kathleen (Kathy) Bailey went to her heavenly home on April 8, 2020 at the age of 86. A private graveside service was held at West Shady Grove Cemetery Saturday, April 11, and a memorial service will be held at a date.

Born on September 26, 1933 in Mathiston, MS, she was the tenth of eleven children of William Phinas and Bertha Lee Arizona Frost Hall. She graduated from Coldwater High School and attended Northwest Community College in Senatobia, MS.

In 1953 she met the love of her life, John V. Bailey. They were married for fifty-two years until his death in 2005 They lived in Whitehaven, TN until 1977 remaining there until her husband retired and they moved to Eupora, MS.

Later she worked with Westat, primarily testing students for The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) for over thirty years until she retired in order to help care for her husband

She is survived by her four children, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild, one brother, one brother-in-law, two sisters-in-law as well as several nieces and nephews.

Oliver Funeral Home of Eupora was in charge of all arrangements. You may go online and sign our guest register or leave a message of condolence for the family at www.ofheupora.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020
