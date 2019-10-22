|
|
Rufus E. Jones, Sr.
The Celebration of Rufus E. Jones, Sr. Life and Legacy
Visitation October 25, 2019 4-7 PM: Washington Chapel C.M.E. Church, 68 East Mitchell Road, Memphis, Tennessee 38109.
Funeral October 26, 2019: Mt. Olive Cathedral C.M.E. Church, 538 Linden Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38126. Viewing: 10-11 AM, Services: 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, the Rufus E. Jones, Sr. family requests all financial acknowledgments be sent to Washington Chapel C.M.E. Church, P.O. 9 095, Memphis, TN 38190.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019