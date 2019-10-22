Services
E. H. Ford Mortuary - MEMPHIS
3390 ELVIS PRESLEY BLVD
Memphis, TN 38116
(901) 345-9558
Rufus Jones
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Washington Chapel C.M.E. Church
68 East Mitchell Road
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Cathedral C.M.E. Church
538 Linden Avenue
Memphis, TN
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Cathedral C.M.E. Church
585 Linden Ave
Rufus E. Jones Sr.

Rufus E. Jones Sr. Obituary
Rufus E. Jones, Sr.

The Celebration of Rufus E. Jones, Sr. Life and Legacy

Visitation October 25, 2019 4-7 PM: Washington Chapel C.M.E. Church, 68 East Mitchell Road, Memphis, Tennessee 38109.

Funeral October 26, 2019: Mt. Olive Cathedral C.M.E. Church, 538 Linden Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38126. Viewing: 10-11 AM, Services: 11 AM.

In lieu of flowers, the Rufus E. Jones, Sr. family requests all financial acknowledgments be sent to Washington Chapel C.M.E. Church, P.O. 9 095, Memphis, TN 38190.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
