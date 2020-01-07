|
Rufus Earl Arthur
Bartlett - Rufus Earl Arthur, 76, of Bartlett passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at his residence. A visitation will be held at the Germantown Chapel of Memphis Funeral Home from 6 until 8 PM Wednesday evening. A visitation will begin at 12 PM Thursday at Garner Funeral Home in Ripley with funeral services to follow at 2 PM. Interment will be in Archer's Chapel Cemetery.
Mr. Arthur was a retired owner of Purity Products. He was also a member of Ellendale Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife Jackie Arthur of Bartlett; 2 sons Ryan Arthur (Larisa) and Shawn Arthur (Tina) both of Bartlett; a sister Emma Jo Allgood of Ripley; a brother Leamond Arthur of Ripley; and 4 grandchildren Cody, Katherine, Morgan, and Dallas. He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years Rita Gray Arthur, a brother Ronald Arthur, and a sister Sarah Gay Arthur.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020