|
|
Rulon Taylor "RT" Harris
Bartlett - Rulon Taylor "RT" Harris, 63, of Bartlett, TN went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 20, 2019. Mr. Harris was preceded in death by his parents, Voyle and Mildred Harris; brother, Voyle "Chip" Harris, Jr.; and many friends. He is survived by his wife, Kere Harris; daughter, Jacqueline Marie Harris Dingle(Sander); son, Richard Taylor Harris; step daughters, Amy Wood(Jason) and Michelle Harper; 8 grandchildren: Luke and Lauren Dingle, Elizabeth Harris, Jamie and Amanda Hanson, Austin and Jackson Wood, and Rylee Bedenbaugh; and sisters, Donna Lynn Ashley and Hope Harris Ingram(Tim) and many nieces and
nephews. RT was a retired master plumber and former owner of Clearwater Plumbing. He loved the outdoors and especially anything to do with water. His two favorite hobbies were boating and swimming. The two most important things in his life were his family and his friends. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. The family will receive friends for a period of visitation Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 10-11 am with a funeral service to begin at 11:00 am. Both visitation and service will be held at Nothridge Woodhaven Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Beaver Dam Cemetery in Buchanan, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 23, 2019