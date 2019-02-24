|
|
Judge Russell B. Sugarmon
Memphis, TN
A civil rights warrior, astute political strategist, and progressive attorney, Russell B. Sugarmon departed this life at age 89 on February 18, 2019, after a long illness. He was cared for at home by his devoted wife of 51 years, Gina Sugarmon, and daughter, Carol Spence.
Born on May 11, 1929 to the late Russell and Lessye Hank Sugarmon, he became a civil rights attorney, co-founder of Memphis' first integrated law firm, and Juvenile Court referee, before his appointment to the General Sessions Court. His was a life of service to the Memphis community, during which he fought for racial equality, human rights, and political empowerment.
He graduated at age fifteen from Booker T. Washington High School, attended Morehouse College, and received degrees from Rutgers University and Harvard Law School. After completing two years in the U. S. Army, he married Miriam DeCosta in 1955, and they had four children: Tarik, Elena, Erika, and Monique Sugarmon.
In 1959, Sugarmon ran for Public Works Commissioner on the Volunteer Ticket in a racially charged campaign. Two years later, President Kennedy named him Special Ambassador to the Independence Ceremony of Trinidad-Tobago. He was a founding partner of Ratner, Sugarmon, Lucas, and Willis, the first integrated law firm in the city and state. In 1966, he became the second African American since Reconstruction to be elected to the Tennessee State Legislature.
For 11 years, he served as a referee at Memphis Juvenile Court, but stepped down when he was appointed and, later, elected to be General Sessions Judge for Division Four, a position that he held for 20 years, until his retirement in 2006. Characterized as "a common man who had a brilliant mind" and a "giant who walked humbly among us," Judge Sugarmon was a kind and caring gentleman, who never met a stranger and greeted everyone with a smile.
In addition to his wife and five living children, he leaves 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 3 nephews, and many friends to cherish his memory.
Memorials in his name may be sent to the local , 699 Oak Leaf Office Lane, Ste. 105, Memphis 38117. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 25th from 4 to 6 p.m. at R. S. Lewis and Sons Funeral Home, 2944 Walnut Grove. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 26th at 12 noon, Metropolitan Baptist Church, 767 Walker Ave. Online condolences may be viewed at www.rslewisandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 24, 2019