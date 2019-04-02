|
Russell "Skip" Cuyler
Collierville, TN
Russell A . "Skip" Cuyler was born in New Orleans, LA on December 17, 1940 to Russell A. Cuyler Jr. and Rita Geiger Cuyler. The family moved to Memphis in 1956. Skip graduated from White Station and received an Associates degree from Northwest Community College. He married June Powers Cuyler and they had three sons: Jeffrey (Heather), Timothy(Mary), and Christopher (Adrianna). Skip was a sales representative for Lightolier Company for many years before his retirement. He was an avid golfer and always enjoyed the challenge of a tournament. Following the death of his first wife, Russell met and married Barbara Alton Day, formerly of Michigan. Barbara has two sons: Matthew(Stacey) and Todd. Skip and Barbara have nine grandchildren: Allison Cuyler, Logan Day, Austin Day, Dillon Buckingham, Justin Buckingham, Jenifer Cuyler, Kaitlyn Day, Ryder Day, and Kaitlin Cuyler. He also leaves two sisters Kay(John) Barbieri and Rita Downs and one brother George Cuyler.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 3, 4-6pm at Family Funeral Care 4529 Summer Avenue. Mass will be at 11am on Thursday, April 4 at Holy Rosary Church on Park Avenue. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Dream Factory or the June Cuyler Fund.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 2, 2019