Russell Maurice Lipsey
Heber Springs, AR,/ formerly Memphis - Russell Maurice Lipsey, 70, former Memphian and current resident of Heber Springs, AR, passed away October 17, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Katie and RO Lipsey, founder of RO Lipsey's Seafood Market in Memphis. He is survived by his True Companion of forty-one years, Christina Royal Lipsey of Heber Springs, his two daughters, Ginger Lipsey Graves of Memphis, Taylor Lipsey Simmons of Heber Springs, and one son, Russell Parker Lipsey of Heber Springs. Maurice had five grandchildren who adored their Poppy: Mason (17), Andrew (13), Grace (11), Laney (6), and Ophelia (6 months). He is also survived by a beloved sister, Ann Lipsey Lerner of Texas, as well as loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, devoted employees, and a host of lifelong friends.
Services will be held Saturday, October 26 at 12:00 at New Life Church, 1540 Bypass Road, Heber Springs, AR 72543.
