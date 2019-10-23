Services
Olmstead Funeral Home - Heber Springs
601 W. Main St.
Heber Springs, AR 72543
501-362-2422
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
New Life Church
1540 Bypass Road
Heber Springs, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Lipsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Maurice Lipsey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell Maurice Lipsey Obituary
Russell Maurice Lipsey

Heber Springs, AR,/ formerly Memphis - Russell Maurice Lipsey, 70, former Memphian and current resident of Heber Springs, AR, passed away October 17, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Katie and RO Lipsey, founder of RO Lipsey's Seafood Market in Memphis. He is survived by his True Companion of forty-one years, Christina Royal Lipsey of Heber Springs, his two daughters, Ginger Lipsey Graves of Memphis, Taylor Lipsey Simmons of Heber Springs, and one son, Russell Parker Lipsey of Heber Springs. Maurice had five grandchildren who adored their Poppy: Mason (17), Andrew (13), Grace (11), Laney (6), and Ophelia (6 months). He is also survived by a beloved sister, Ann Lipsey Lerner of Texas, as well as loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, devoted employees, and a host of lifelong friends.

Services will be held Saturday, October 26 at 12:00 at New Life Church, 1540 Bypass Road, Heber Springs, AR 72543.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now