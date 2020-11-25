1/1
Russell "Rusty" Sesley
Russell "Rusty" Sesley

Russell "Rusty" Sesley - age 64 Nov 21, 2020. Retried from Memphis Fire Department, Navy Veteran, graduate of Southside High class of 1974. Visitation Friday 4 to 6 pm R S Lewis & Sons 2944 Walnut Grove Rd, Funeral Saturday, Nov 28, 2020, 10 am Brown Baptist Church ( State line Rd) Interment Church Cemetery. Beloved husband of Regina Sesley Father of Elon Rosenthal, Quinton Taylor, Khristian Sesley, and Tevin Gamba. Survived by four sisters, five grandchildren and host of other relatives and friends R S Lewis & Sons 235-8169.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Walnut
