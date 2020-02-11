Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Ruth A. Camp

Ruth A. Camp Obituary
Ruth A. Camp

Brighton - Ruth A. Camp, 80, of Brighton, TN, passed away February 10, 2020. The family will receive friends Saturday (Feb 15) from 9:00am until the service at 10:00am at the Millington Chapel. Interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery in White Hall, AR at 3:00pm. Mrs. Camp was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Wayne Camp; sons, Roger Wayne Camp and Timothy Martin Camp. She is survived by her sons, Mark (Charlotte) Camp of Denham Springs, LA, Neil (Kathy) Camp of Baton Rouge, LA, and Ron (Binky) Camp of Brighton, TN; daughter-in-law, Dawn Camp of Millington, TN; sister, Pat Tidmore of Arab, AL; 12 grandchildren, Adam Camp, Ryan (Sarah) Camp, Sarah (Jeff) Bristol, Ashley Camp (Sharae Vicknair), Daniel (Stephanie) Camp, Trey (Brandi) Camp, Ali (Wesley) Lightfoot, Haley (Blake) Emmert, Taylor Camp, Zach (Haley) Camp, Emily Camp, Kristen Camp; 13 great-grandchildren, Brayden Camp, Kolston Camp, Maggie Camp, Briley Emmert, Evelyn Emmert, Abigale Emmert, Hayzel Emmert, Meagan Bristol, Anniston Camp, Lincoln Camp, Oakley Lightfoot, Adeline Lightfoot and Mady Taylor. The family asks any memorials be made to West Cancer Center.

Munford Funeral Home, Millington Chapel, (901) 873-0123, MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
