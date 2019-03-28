Services
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home
Ruth Anna Johnson Obituary
Ruth Anna Johnson

Memphis, TN

Ruth Anna Johnson went to be with the Lord on March 25, 2019. She has six children, JoAnna Johnson, Nancy Shepard, Jordan Clay Johnson (Ann), Virginia Johnson, Bruce Chiles Johnson, and Patty Zulema Johnson; nine grandchildren, Bushrod Branham Thomas (Kelly), Theresa Broughton (Aaron), Nicholas Cupples, Patrick Beckham (April), Schaeffer Beckham, Lily Stegal (David), April Stegal, Jordan Johnson, and Jennifer Johnson; and five great-grandchildren.

Jordan Clay Johnson, her husband of 53 years proceeded her in death. She was an avid bridge player. She delighted in being a champion ballroom dancer. Ruth Johnson was one of the few co-founders of Youth Villages, Memphis, TN. She owned and operated Clay Johnson Real Estate Company with her husband. The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m., Sunday, March 31 and funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, April 1 at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 28, 2019
