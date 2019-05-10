|
Ruth Arnett Rovery
Hernando, MS - Ruth Arnett Rovery (Meme) born May 26, 1920, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Macy Arnett, and her beloved husband, Leonard Thomas Rovery. She is survived by three children, Leonard Arnett Rovery (Shirley), Sharon Rovery Taylor (Jim) and Diane Rovery Fletcher (James), eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren, and her second family, Doris, Mike and Joe. Meme was a Godly example to her family, and was the first person they called when prayer was needed. She was a member of Broadway Baptist Church for 82 years. Ruth was gifted with a love for people, and she expressed this love by offering encouragement, selfless service and pans of hot rolls. In her later years her passions were preparing a monthly newsletter for her seniors group at church and mailing materials to those unable to attend services. She will have crowns to lay before her King. Family and friends will gather to share memories Tuesday, 11:00 am-12:00 pm; followed by services at 12:00 pm, at Broadway Baptist Church, Southaven. Memorials may be sent to Broadway Baptist Church.
