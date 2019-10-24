|
Ruth Carter Buchanan
On Sunday, October 20, 2019, Ruth Carter Buchanan passed away at the age of 96 at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House.
Ruth was born on January 18th, 1923 in McLemoresville, TN to Martin and Roxie Vinson Carter. She graduated from McLemoresville High School in 1941. She began working at AT&T the same year as a long lines telephone operator and later a manager. She proudly served as the Union President in Memphis. She worked at AT&T for more than 40 years until her retirement in 1984. In 1948 she married her husband, Kermit "Buck" Buchanan.
Ruth was a member of Germantown Baptist Church for many years. She was an active member of the church and she participated in the Hallelujah Chorus and the Merry Makers group. She was known for her delicious baked goods and she brought a smile to the face of many with her compassionate spirit.
Ruth was preceded in death by her father, Martin, her mother, Roxie, her brother, Donald, and her husband, Buck. She is survived by her sister-in-law Marie Carter, her nieces Linda Carter and Donna Hardeman, her great niece Kim Thomas, and her great great-niece and nephew Kate Thomas and Nate Thomas. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home; the family will receive friends for one hour prior to service time. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019