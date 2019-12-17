|
|
Ruth Glenn
Memphis - Ruth Glenn, age 88, of Memphis, TN passed away December 12, 2019 at her home.
She leaves to mourn her death a husband, Marshall Glenn; 4 daughters, Beverly Thornton who proceeded her in death, Jo Ann (David) Gross, Gail Dickerson and Cheryl Hill; a brother, Charles (Karaweg) Crawford of California and host of other relatives and friends.
Services will be held December 21, 2019 at Boulevard Church of Christ, 4439 Elvis Presley Blvd. Visitation is 10 AM - 12 Noon followed by Celebration of Life at 12 Noon.
E H Ford Mortuary Services 3390 Elvis Presley Blvd Memphis, TN officiating.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019