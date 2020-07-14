1/
Ruth Guest
Ruth Guest

Memphis - Ruth Guest, age 89 of Memphis, TN, died on July 11, 2020. She leaves a son Frank Barnes (Ruby), daughter, Cynthia Dillard, two grandchildren, three sisters, cousins, nieces, and her adopted family: daughters, Jackie Tunstall, Juaness Keplinger (Ric) and Adriene Cross (Winston), six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation is Saturday, July 18 from 10-noon at Powell Funeral Home 700 North 9th Street, Augusta, Arkansas with a graveside service at Mason's Cemetery immediately following.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Powell Funeral Home
