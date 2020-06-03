Ruth H. Lollar
Ruth H. Lollar

Memphis - Ruth H. Lollar, 94, passed away on May 31, 2020. She was a longtime member of Balmoral Baptist Church.

Mrs. Lollar was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Lollar and her daughter, Carol Turner. She is survived by two sons, Russell Lollar of Waianae, HI and Clay Lollar of Rossville, TN, four grandchildren, Will Turner of Collierville, TN, Dr. Drew Turner of Memphis, TN, Abby and Taylor Lollar of Rossville, TN, two great grandchildren, Thomas and Henry Turner.

The visitation will be held 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, June 7th, 2020 at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Ave. Memphis TN. The services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 8, 2020 also at Memorial Park Funeral Home. The interment will be in Cogbill Cemetery in Wynne, AR. at 2:30 p.m., Monday, June 8, 2020. Memorial donations can be made to Balmoral Baptist Church.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
1 entry
June 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
