Ruth Helen Kimble
Ruth Helen Kimble

Cordova - Ruth Helen Kimble, 77, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of Thursday, November 7, 2020 at her home in Cordova, TN.

Ruth was born January 26, 1943 in Patterson, NJ to Dorothy and James Barone. She grew up in Hawthorne, NJ in a large Italian family, where food and friends were plentiful and family was treasured. Ruth raised her children in Ridgewood, NJ and later in the Memphis area. Her favorite hobbies were gardening, cooking, and spending time with dogs. She was a friend to all and will be remembered for her hospitality, warmth, and generosity. She had been a member of St. Francis Parish in Cordova, TN for more than thirty years.

She is survived by her daughter Sheri Svgdik, son Kenneth Kimble III (Amy), and granddaughters Dorothy Svgdik, Davis Kimble, and Erin Kimble, all of Memphis, TN. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Kimble Jr., son Brian Castello, grandson Andrew Svgdik, and her brothers James and Ronald Barone.

A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Francis Catholic Church in Cordova, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked memorials be sent to Christian Brothers High School - Memphis, TN or the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9013885135
