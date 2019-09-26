|
Ruth L. Hutchins
Memphis - Ruth L. Hutchins, 80 of Memphis, died Monday, September 16 in Baptist Hospital East; Visitation Friday, September 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Anthony Funeral Home South Chapel; Services Saturday, September 28, 11 a.m. in Golden Gate Cathedral, Memphis with visitation one hour prior to service; Burial in New Park Cemetery, Memphis; She is survived by three daughters, Bonita Hutchins-Tate of Memphis, Synovia Coleman of West Memphis and Stephanie Hutchins of Washington, DC; one son, Wesley Hutchins, III of Erie, Pennsylvania; one sister, Vessie Reynolds of West Memphis; 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 26, 2019