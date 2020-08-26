Ruth Morrison
Germantown - Her children arise and call her blessed . . . a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised.
Proverbs 31:28-30
RUTH McCAUGHAN MORRISON died of natural causes on August 24, 2020. She was born on March 16, 1928, in Memphis to Annie Ruth Thompson McCaughan and John Joseph McCaughan, Sr. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, William Price ("Buddy") Morrison, and her sons, William Morrison (who died in 1953 from poliomyelitis) and John Joseph Morrison (who died in 1952 from Rh incompatibility). She was also predeceased by her brother, John Joseph McCaughan, Jr. and her sister Ann McCaughan Kitts.
Ruth is survived by her sons, John Tarlton Morrison (Cindy), William Price Morrison, Jr. (Gray) and Joseph McCaughan Morrison (Brandon), all of Memphis. She leaves 12 grandchildren, Jennifer Morrison Miller (Trip) of Memphis, Claudette Morrison Hawkins (Brad) of Greenwood, Mississippi, John Tarlton Morrison, Jr. of Memphis, Ruth McCaughan Morrison Andrukonis (David) of Washington, D.C., Dial Morrison Abernathy (Sloan) of New Orleans, Louisiana, Gray Morrison Byrd (Brandon) of Memphis, Laura Price Morrison Gunn (Jackson) of Memphis, Allison Badger Morrison of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Annie Ruth Morrison of Houston, Texas, Joseph McCaughan Morrison, Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia, Jane Brandon Morrison of New York, New York and Thomas McMurray Morrison of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and 10 great grandchildren.
Ruth had a happy childhood growing up in the Hein Park neighborhood of Memphis. She and her siblings were raised by their father after her mother's death in 1933. Ruth graduated from the Hutchison School in 1946 and Bennett College, Millbrook, New York, in 1948. She met Buddy, a cotton planter and ginner from Earle, Arkansas, at a Cotton Carnival Party in the spring of 1949, and they married in Memphis on June 13, 1950. In Earle, Ruth and Buddy enjoyed a full life raising their family surrounded by extended family and friends. They were faithful members of the Earle United Methodist Church. Ruth and Buddy temporarily relocated to Memphis in 1969 so that their sons could attend Memphis University School but after their graduations, they returned to Earle. After Buddy's death, Ruth moved to the Village at Germantown (the "Village") in 2006.
Ruth was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She loved and served others exceedingly well. In her life, Ruth did many small things for others with great love.
She was a member of the Junior League of Memphis and was a reliable volunteer at Bible Study Fellowship, West Clinic Wings Cancer Foundation and the Woman's Exchange of Memphis.
Ruth was a member of Germantown United Methodist Church. Its members faithfully visited her. Pastor William Spink (retired Senior Pastor of Riveroaks Presbyterian Church) who serves as the Chaplain at the Village was a great friend to her. Pastor Gerry Peak and Donna Sanders (Second Presbyterian Church) visited her regularly. Heartfelt thanks to all of these wonderful people. Her family also thanks Peggy Braxton, a special friend whom Ruth loved and who cared for Ruth well.
Ruth is deeply missed, but her family does not grieve without hope. Ruth believed that God redeems sinners through his Son, Jesus Christ; therefore, her family has the blessed assurance that her soul is with our Heavenly Father. To Him be the Glory!
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, in the sanctuary of Second Presbyterian Church, Memphis, Tennessee.
Any memorials may be sent to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital or the charity of the donor's choice
.