Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Callicott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Ristau Callicott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Ristau Callicott Obituary
Ruth Ristau Callicott

Memphis - Ruth Ristau Callicott, 95, of Memphis, died Monday, July 8, 2019 at Foxbridge Assisted Living Community. Memorial Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Idlewild Presbyterian Church, where she was a member. Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge. She had been an active member of Whitehaven Presbyterian Church, a tutor at Idlewild Elementary School, and a volunteer at Grace-St.Luke's Episcopal Church. She graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota, and worked as a medical technologist. Mrs. Callicott is survived by two daughters, Jackie Callicott Congleton of Knoxville, and Betsy Callicott Goodell of Mount Vernon, NY, six grandchildren, and her sister, Donna Ristau Krulitz of Williamsburg, Virginia. She was predeceased by her husband, Jack Statler Callicott. The family requests that any memorials be sent to the Church Health Center, Alzheimers Day Services of Memphis, or Crossroads Hospice.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from July 17 to July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now