Ruth Ristau Callicott
Memphis - Ruth Ristau Callicott, 95, of Memphis, died Monday, July 8, 2019 at Foxbridge Assisted Living Community. Memorial Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Idlewild Presbyterian Church, where she was a member. Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge. She had been an active member of Whitehaven Presbyterian Church, a tutor at Idlewild Elementary School, and a volunteer at Grace-St.Luke's Episcopal Church. She graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota, and worked as a medical technologist. Mrs. Callicott is survived by two daughters, Jackie Callicott Congleton of Knoxville, and Betsy Callicott Goodell of Mount Vernon, NY, six grandchildren, and her sister, Donna Ristau Krulitz of Williamsburg, Virginia. She was predeceased by her husband, Jack Statler Callicott. The family requests that any memorials be sent to the Church Health Center, Alzheimers Day Services of Memphis, or Crossroads Hospice.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from July 17 to July 20, 2019